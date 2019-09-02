By Orji Sampson

The people of Orodo last Saturday made a huge statement of intent aimed at inspiring rapid development in their area when they held their first ever Orodo Economic Summit.

The summit which was powered by the Nwawuba Orodo Think Tank/Orodo Economic Summit Group with the theme, “Orodo Transformation Agenda, A Ten -Year Work Plan” and ably supported by their performing son and Member Representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt Hon Henry Ndochukwu Nwawuba was held at the Orodo Unity Hall Nkwo Orodo in Mbaitoli LGA.

Sons and daughters of Orodo Community in Mbaitoli LGA witnessed the event including top chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, top State Government officials especially the Imo State Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Nwawuba said the summit was timely as it served as a platform to highlight and address the infrastructure needs of the people.

He said such needs could be achieved if they continue to gather, come up with ideas, partner with Government, Developers, contribute funds and engage relevant bodies to realize the transformation of the area.

He explained that roads and electricity will be given due attention assuring that the Nkwo Orodo market will be rebuilt while considerable attention will be given to agriculture, education, ICT in order to make Orodo community a viable economic hub in Imo State.

Hon Nwawuba who has been in the vanguard of empowering his constituents through regular interface maintained that “there is need for the Orodo Economic Summit to serve as a platform for discussion among brothers and sisters on positive ways to move our society forward”

The lawmaker said “Because Government cannot provide everything for us, hence we are putting efforts together to plan to develop economically, in Infrastructure, Education and Industry in order to live peacefully

He called on Orodo indigenes irrespective of economic and social status to join hands to develop Orodo community and make it an economic hub for the overall benefit of all, as he gave kudos to Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Gerald Irona for their vision aimed at transforming Imo State.

Governor Ihedioha who was represented by his Deputy, Gerald Irona commended the people of Orodo community for organizing the summit which he described as timely, fruitful and progressive.

He advised they embrace the ongoing agriculture revolution of the State Government which will guarantee food security.

According to him, the Rebuild Imo Agenda of the PDP led administration in the State is placing emphasis and focus on prioritizing security, secured environment, rule of law and infrastructural development.

He said soon the State Government will embark on rehabilitation of dilapidated primary school buildings in all the 305 electoral wards in the State.

This measure he said is geared towards encouraging standards in academics and at the same time revives moribund technical education by training youths on artisanship, vocational or technical education to keep them empowered and out of the streets.

Other speakers at the summit such as Hon Chief Victor Assams, Engr Marcel Uzoegbu, Engr Sylvester Ama of Imo Housing Corporation and Mr Betram Mba gave kudos to Hon Nwawuba for his vision and effective representation at the House of Representatives.

Some of the sons and daughters of Orodo who participated in the summit while speaking to Trumpetaeulogized the lawmaker for his vision and hunger to attract development, but expressed worry on the activities of Fulani herders in the community calling on the State Government to continue to turn down the grazing policy of the Federal Government.

Conducting the technical session of the Summit, the Chairman of Nwawuba Orodo Think Tank/Orodo Economic Summit Group, Dr Israel Okechukwu Ogbonnia while emphasizing on the importance of the summit outlined the technical nature and business aspect of the summit to include; Food Agri business headed by Prof (Mrs) Ngozika Onuegbu, Education by Dr (Mrs) Ngozika Kabul, Creativity Industry by Prof Innocent Ohiri, Health by Dr Clement Opurum, ICT by Mr Collins Onuegbu, Orodo City/Nkwo Orodo Project by Tpl (Dr) Ozoemena Akubuiro, Sports by Princess Nkechi Ugbaja, Electricity by Hon (Engr) Ngozi Onuoha, Youth/Women Empowerment by Engr Sly Amah, Roads and Water Infrastructure by Engr Alex Anosike, Security by Col Aliyu Emekoma and Spiritual Direction by Rev Dr Emmanuel Ogbonna, while the secretary is Deacon Poly Ezumoha (Samez).

Also the heads of various sub-committees delivered their presentations amidst intersections with participants on suitable technicalities to apply.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the Summit include; Hon Reginald Ihebuzo, Commissioner for Budget & Planning, Hon Okey Eronini, Commissioner for Youth & Social Development, Hon Jeff Ojinaka, SSA on Inter Party Affairs, Hon Ugo Canice MBA, TC Chairman Mbaitoli LGA, Mrs Stella Egbuchulam, President Federated Orodo Women, Hon chief Victor Assams, PDP South East Chairman, Pharmacist Kevin Dike, PG Federation of Orodo Communities and also the traditional rulers of the five communities in Orodo, HRM Eze S Agunwam Ohiri (Eze Imo), HRH Eze Mike Amah, Eze Ukwu 1 of Amaukwu Orodo, HRH Eze Magnus Onyeka, Eze Udo II of Isi Orodo, HRH Eze Samuel Okechukwuenye Ugbaja, Uba 1 of Ubahaeze among many other distinguished sons and daughters of Orodo and well wishers.