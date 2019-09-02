Emii Community Leaders Visit Urban Development Boss   Appeal to Ihedioha to Rehabilitate Community Roads

Tunji Adedeji

Community in Owerri North Local Government yesterday visited the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State ,Hon Richmond Osuji and made two passionate requests while congratulating the governor and his appointees .

The group reiterated its commitment to ensure that the present administration succeeds as they called on the rebuild Imo administration to come to their rescue .

The spokesperson of the group ,Hon Kenneth Akakporo , who also is the Coordinator of Team Ihedioha in Emii ward while addressing the Rural Development Boss during their visit at the state Secretariat Owerri ,appealed to the governor and relevant authorities to assist residents of Emii community.

He said the deplorable condition of the road linking Egbu to Airport and Emekuku Mission to Aba road was making life difficult for commuters especially traders and farmers in the area.

He said that the poor state of the road had caused hike in transport fare, which had made it difficult for their people to convey their goods to the market.

Akakporo said,”we have seen the list of roads earmarked for rehabilitation by our governor and we have come to remind him of his campaign promises to Emii people “

Speaking respectively ,Dr. Tony Akanwa and Okenze Leo Obi (TPM) said that the rehabilitation of the roads would ease transportation and enhance residents’ standard of living.

According to them,” the deplorable state of roads in Emii Community had hindered economic and social development in the area. The Mgbahiri bridge linking Emii community to other sister community is in a deplorable state and we don’t find it easy using it, especially when it rains.

“we want to call on the rebuild Imo administration to come to our aid and get the roads rehabilitated to facilitate development in the area,’’ they said.

Speaking, Hon Osuji appreciated the group for deeming it necessary to pay him a visit.

Osuji who described Emii Leaders as strong supporters of Gov Ihedioha said the governor has approved the reconstruction of Mgbahiri bridge 25 other bridges in the state.

He charged them to continue to work for the success of the rebuild Imo government assuring that Hon Nnana Ukwunna(Onya Army)who was part of the delegation and him self would remind the governor of the peoples plight.

His word,” Onye Army Ihedioha is the governors boy . we both will take you massage to our listening governor and ensure that our discussion on the matter is not in vain .”

Among those who visited were Chief (Mrs)Ann Njoku, Architect Asonye Tochukwu Kingsley, Engr Isaac Ugwuegbulam,Hon Osondu Odom among others.