The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, South East Zone has commended the Imo State Government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha for appointing a former President of the Association, Chief Fan Ndubuoke as the Chairman of the Imo Sports Commission Board.

Fan Ndubuoke it would be recalled was recently appointed and sworn in as the Chairman Imo State Sports Commission Board following the abolishment of the former Ministry of Sports and the Imo State Sports Council and merging the of the two as Sports Commission.

In Communique released by the South East Zone of the Sports writers body held in Umuahia over the weeked at the NUJ press center the Association among other resolutions also lauded the Abia State Government for it’s priority in sports development especially parading over four different clubs at various levels of the league.

They however urged Governors in the zone to brace up in the area of sports development, lamenting the poor performance of States in the zone at the National Sports Festivals and National Youth Games while regretting that the hosting rights for such events have eluded the zone for a very long time.

South East SWAN also implored State Governors in the zone to provide sports Secretariat for all the state chapters of the association while also calling for a critical look at the roads connecting the south east states with the view of preparing the bad ones in other to help commuters especially this ember months as well as for sports men and women including sports writers to have an easy movement for their engagements.

On the South East, South South preseason football tournament , the zone regrets the manner in which it was stopped and advised that such competition should be encouraged, as it will foster unity among the participating teams as well as help in their preparations ahead of the new season.

The body also set up a five man caretaker committee for Enugu chapter whose tenure has since expired while Ebonyi chapter was mandated to set up an electoral Committee which will conduct election within three months.

They equally commended the efforts of National Executive Council (NEC) towards ensuring unity and growth of the association.

Anthony Oji

Tunde Liadi

Cosmas Egba