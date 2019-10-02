In line with the rebuild agenda which has enveloped Imo including Heartland FC, members of the clubs supporter group last Sunday held elections into their various executive positions.

The peaceful event which was witnessed by the Imo FA vice Chairman, Chief Emma Ochiagha, Chief Ihentuge (Imo State Super Eagles Supporters Chairman), members of the club management team among others was held at the clubs office along Orlu road, Owerri.

The election which was democratically conducted saw Mr Eze Nkemka emerge as the new Chairman of Heartland FC Supporters.

Others who were also elected includes; Mr Okwuolisa (Vice Chairman), Nzeakor Nnaemeka (Secretary), Mrs Ngozi Ibe(Treasurer), Prince Anyanwu (PRO), Ugota Sunday and Osuagwu Chidozie (Welfare 1&2), as well as Ifeanyi Ukachi (Provost).

The elected officers yesterday were presented with their certificate of returns by the clubs General Manager, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi who charged them to always be at their best in the discharge if their duties as the move to return the club back to glory days intensifies.

In a brief remark, the new Supporter Chairman of Heartland FC, Mr Eze Nkemka thanked the clubs management for the their effort towards a peaceful election promising that his regime will ensure unity in their fold and total support for the team.

He also thanked the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Board Chairman for their commitment to rebuild to team especially for the brand new bus presented to the club.