Ihedioha Donates Two Buses To Imo Sports Commission  …Doles Cash Reward, Scholarships to Coaches, Athletes

Governor Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, donated two coaster buses to the Imo State Sports Commission even as he announced a monetary reward of N100,000 to the sports director, Mrs Chizota Adetola, N70,000, N50,000 and N30,000 respectively to the coaches and secretaries of the associations tha won gold, silver and bronze medals at the last National Youth Games held in Ilorin, Kwara State. The governor equally doled a comprehensive scholarship scheme for the 10 athletes that won the 10 medals for the state at the event.

The governor gave those awards as the Imo State contingents to the last national youth competition, led by Chief Fan Ndubuoke, paid him a courtsey visit at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House.

Ihedioha made it clear to the coaches and athletes that the state would not condole anything below the first 10 on the medals’ table. According to him, “it is our desire to celebrate greatness rather than mediocrity. We are aware that your last outing in Ilorin was the best in the last 10 years, hence this reception. Else, I cannot celebrate 20 position. However, we will no longer accept any performance other than being among the fist 10 in any national competition”.

Assuring the commission of the government’s continued support for greater glory, Ihedioha pledged to resuscitate all the dilapidated sports associations and facilities in the state.Particularly, Ihedioha urged the commission to provide him with all the necessary budget demands needed to reactivate the moribund indoor sports hall which houses numerous sports that are medals’ haul.

In appreciation, Ndubuoke, on behalf of the coaches, secretaries and board members of the commission commended Ihedioha for his profound support to sports since assumption of office. Recalling the governor’s goodwill to sports which included award of the reconstruction of Dan Anyiam Stadium as well as the Grasshoppers International Handball Pitch, saving both Heartland and Heartland Queens from relegation, sponsoring Imo State contingent to Ilorin and now the Grasshoppers to Lagos and few others, the commission chairman stated that Imo athletes would work harder to regain the state’s lost glory in national and international competitions, starting with the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.