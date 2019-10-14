Traditional Rulers of some Autonomous Communities in Imo State, who could not be crowned Monarchs by the last regime have in a letter to present Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha appealed to him to reconsider their situations and issue them certificate of recognition and staff of office.

In an open letter addressed to the Governor and signed by Eze-Elects, Vincent N Oparaugo of Umuobalu, Ihiagwa Owerri West LGA, Chibuike K Obi of Agbuala, Okigwe LGA and Charles Nnadi C of Elemudo, Ngor Okpala LGA onbehalf of others, appealed to Ihedioha to come to their rescue.

They lamented that they went through stringent processes, hardship and paid a lot to the last administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha in the name of various levies to obtain their staff of office, yet they were not recognized or issued staff of office till that administration left.

The Eze- Elects under the aegis of Association of Ndi Eze –Elect of New Autonomous Communities in Imo State want Ihedioha to look into their plight and do the needful as their present situation deserves consideration from the State Government.

“The Ezes of the existing communities and their Leadership for obvious unjustifiable reasons instigated the former Governor not to recognize the new communities” they said.

The Eze-Elects therefore want Ihedioha to revisit the injustice meted to them and give them their staff of office and certificate of recognition.