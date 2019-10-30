Why Ihedioha is Touring Imo LGA-Eze Mayor

The Special Adviser (SA) to Imo State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze has described those criticizing the visits of Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to the Local Government Areas as lazy people who do not know how Governments function.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri, the Special Adviser said that apart from being the function of the Governor to know what is happening in the LGAs, which is a component of Imo State, the Governor went to the LGAs to have a first hand knowledge of how the Interim Management teams in the Councils are utilizing the humongous funds being released to them.

He said the visits have afforded Ihedioha the opportunity to see for himself how far the Stadia and Secretariat projects are going in the LGAs.

“He went to see that projects are matched with funds” Eze Mayor hinted.

The SA who said he is certified with the zeal and conducts of the IMTs maintained that Ihedioha has just in five months done what no other Governor has been able to achieve since the creation of Old Imo State in 1979.

The former member of the House of Representatives disclosed that it is unfortunate that some Imo people are rating Ihedioha in terms of structural projects even within five months in office, when the Governor has achieved much in policies, including returning live in Imo LGAs, including saving millions of naira for Imo State monthly through a transparent biometric count of Imo pensioners who he said received two months payment after eight years of waiting.

On the rumour that IMTs are lobbying for their positions to be extended more than six months, the former Lawmaker said that the IMTs are incapable and inexperienced to do that, but added that the Governor has the right to extend their stay through the House of Assembly.

“If their tenure is extended it will be as a result of circumstances but not because of lobbying” he said.

He disclosed that the wrought wrecked on Imo LGAs before Ihedioha arrived was too enormous adding that it is quite unfortunate that Imo people do not ask pertinent questions.

“For instance, why have Imo people not asked the whereabout of the vehicles Okorocha bought for the 27 Council Chairmen in Imo? Where are the vehicles?” Mayor asked.

On the various attacks on the Okorocha Government, the Ex chairman of Orlu LGA said that such is expected in a democracy, but pointed out that those criticizing shout not criticize “because you want to be heard”.

He described the said “Shadow Government” planned by Ihedioha’s opponents as baseless and cannot succeed because Nigeria runs a Presidential System and not Parliamentarian system of Government.

“You don’t blame them. They are already imagining losing power for eight years. They are frustrated and you can’t stop a spanked child from crying” Eze Mayor maintained.

He urged Imo people to be patient with the Ihedioha administration, stressing that whenever the rains stop, those coming into the State will surely realize that a new Sherif is in town with the massive constructions that would be on ground in the State.