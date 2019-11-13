IPOB Leader in Orlu LGA, Igboanusi Declared Wanted

Mr Obioma Igboanusi has been declared wanted in connection with his activities with IPOB in ORLU local area of IMO state and the entire South East of the country.

He happens to be the leader in the central activities of IPOB in ORLU and IMO state at large.

IPOB activities have been a security threat to Imo state and Nigeria at large, and which the federal government of Nigeria have proscribed there activities.

A ransom reward awaits any person that knows his way about or useful information about the said freedom fighter.