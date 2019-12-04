As the curtain is gradually drawn for the maiden edition of Imo Radio League, newest radio station, Ozisa FM will face the Oldest in what looks like an Oriental radio derby.

The encounter which will determine who is the champion of the Imo Radio League will hold this Sunday at the Kanu Sports Center, behind Imo State University near Owerri Club on Chukwuma Nwoha road, Owerri by 3pm.

Part of side attractions lined up by the organizers of the one month old tourney will feature Zanders FM Ladies in a novelty football match with their counterparts from Darling FM as a teaser.

To reach the final, Ozisa has not lost any game as they also got the better of Orient IBC FM in the group stage and will hope to do the double against the older radio station owned by the state government.

Other side attractions such as music performance and aerobics will feature as the FCMB draw for N50, 000 cash prize for customers who opened account with the bank within the tournament period will also hold on Sunday among many other interesting shows.

The tournament is powered by Bet King and supported by FCMB and TECNO.