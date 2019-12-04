As count down for the commencement of the 2nd edition of Elkanah Onyeali Memorial Unity Football Competition for the 6 villages in Ihitte Mbieri Autonomous community ticks by, draws for the annual tournament holds this weekend.

According to a release signed by the Central Organizing Committee Chairman Engr Kelechi Njoku (MANO), the event which will see the 6 teams grouped for their matches will be conducted at the Imo state Football Association Secretariat by the FA Secretary, Mr Godfrey Ndudi and will be witnessed by the FA vice chairman, Sir Emma Ochiagha as well as the FA technical chairman, Mr Sunny Ndubuisi Opara.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the FA Secretary, Mr Ndudi extolled the organizers of the tournament for their efforts to immortalize the achievements of Late Elkanah Onyeali whom he described as a pioneer footballer who inspired some them to take to footballing career.

He however urged the Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation not to relent in their oars in helping young talents in Ihitte Mbieri to blossom with their career.

Highlights of the event will the unveiling of a brand new giant trophy for this years edition and the official mascot of the tournament.

The Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation will equally be presenting branded jerseys to all the 6 villages for this years competition.

The COC chairman, Engr Kelechi further disclosed that as part of the foundation’s effort to fish out talents who can be nurtured into professional players in the nearest future that some scouts from Europe will be invited to watch the tournament as plans to institute a football academy after the tournament is in the pipe line.

The competition which is expected to kick off on Sunday December 15, 2019 will take place at St Benignus Catholic Church field Umuodu Ihitte Mbieri by 3pm as the state Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha will be the special guest of honour.

His Deputy, Hon Engr Gerald Irona will also grace the occasion as well as The speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma, Hon Nwawuba, Reps Member for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, Executive Chairman Imo Sports Commission, Hon Umez -Eronini Unaeze, Commissioner for Youth and Sovial Development, Amb Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo SSA on Sports to the Governor, Hon Uche Ogbuagu House of Assembly Member for Ikeduru LGA, Chief Lemmy Akakem, Chief Marceleneus ‘Malcom’ Nlemogbo among many other dignitries.