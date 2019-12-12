Federal Government Awards Imo With First Position On ICT Development

By Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian government has rated Imo State government as the best overall performing State in Information Communication Technology, ICT development across the 36 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Yet an enviable feather added to the State, the award was presented by the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy, which heralded the 7th regular meeting of the NCC and digital economy held at the government house, Gombe State.

The State is awarded with first position on ICT development, and 2nd runner-up on e-Government.

Presenting the National honour last weekend, December 6, 2019 by the Minister, ministry of communication and digital economy, Dr. Isa A. Ibrahim Pantami, Imo was described as the most ICT compliance across the Federation.

Noting that ICT is gradually becoming part of the strong forces to global development, States should, as a matter of importance queue into the system.

It would be recalled that Imo State government under the leadership of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha since inception on May 29, 2019 has been an advocate for good governance with technological advancement, which orchestrated the creation of Imo State ministry of Technology Development.

However, while fielding questions from Trumpeta correspondent in the recent development, the State commissioner for Technology development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu who represented Imo said such has further exposed the efforts of the ministry in making Imo an ICT hub.

Outlining the numerous activities attained so far in raising the ICT awareness among Imo youth, Jambites, women and civil servants, the Commissioner opined that more work would be put in place in attaining more greater heights.

According to Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu,

“The commitment of his excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, CON, Governor of Imo State to REBUILD IMO is further buttressed by this award from the Federal Government of Nigeria following a comprehensive peer review process of ICTs in all the 36 States of the Federation and FCT in the past 12 months”.

“His Excellencys’ administration was adjudged to have made notable strides in ICT Development in the short period since the establishment of the Ministry of Technology Development”.

He continued, “this award signals the imprint of Imo State on the Digital Map of Nigeria and future collaboration with Federal Government MDAs to actualise the digital transformation of Imo State.”