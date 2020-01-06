Ideato North PGs Celebrate Diwe’s Leadership Style, Town Unions Growth

By Onyekachi Eze

In what could be best described as a pay- back time, all the President Generals, both present and former from Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State, celebrated their brother and son, Chief Emeka Diwe over his undying love and support for town Unionism.

The President Generals last Saturday, January 4, 2020 converged at the residence of Chief Chika Igbosonu, popularly known as Isimmiri Urualla to identify with the die- hard unionist.

Chief Emeka Diwe doubles as the President, Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, and, Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions, AISITU.

He is an indigene of Akpulu in Ideato North council Area, and has occupied the leadership positions of Town Unionism across the Federation.

Earlier, the former PG of Osina community, Rt. Col. Muoneke described Diwe as a goal getter whose zeal to the progress and development of the Igbo race cannot be relegated.

Muoneke said Akpulu community will forever be grateful to Emeka Diwe for all his selfless services as the then Akpulu PG, and present, adding that his type is rare.

Col. Muoneke also averred that the forum is a gathering of people with selfless passion, hence their resolve to be formidable.

The former PG of Umualaoma community, Hon. Alaebo Cletus also told them on the need to be steadfast in the union, stressing that they remained formidable during Okorocha’s era due to their dedication and strong will.

The host, Chief Chika Igbosonu told Trumpeta that they gathered to chat a way forward for the union, as well as reckon with their brother whose immense contributions to the union is undaunted.

Igbosonu said, “we are here for the progress of Imo State and Nigeria in general. I strongly believe in town Unionism because it is one of the foremost socio-cultural groups in Igboland. We must defend our own. Even during the past administration, we were strong and never ceased operating as on family”.

In furtherance, he lauded Imo governor for recognizing town unions, wishing him more exploits as he pilot the affairs of the State.

In his contribution, the Director General, Imo orientation agency, Chief Martins Opara announced that the present administration in the State has the full love and respect for town unions.

Opara opined that in sensitive government like the one led by Emeka Ihedioha would look down on the grassroots, judging by the fact that he was massively voted by Imolites.

While promising to champion the cause of their welfare, he enjoined them to be full partners in progress, as the rebuild mission is committed to correcting the wrongs of the past administration.

In his response, Chief Emeka Diwe expressed joy on the love and accolades showered on him.

Diwe disclosed that his strength in doing all the things was never partial, but purely on the cause of ensuring the masses happiness, freedom and good governance.

‘Ezebube’ as traditionally conferred on him said, “it gladdened my heart when I received the message pertaining to this gathering. It is called brotherly love”.

Speaking on the tenets of town unions, Chief Diwe affirmed that in the history of organizations and unions, he has not seen a union with credible and transparent leadership as in town Unionism.

“The only thing that compelled me to accept the positions I occupied was for the interest of the people”.

However, he preached for the continuation of the yearly meeting as it affords them the opportunity of interacting as one big family.

Others present were; Engr Sam Akano, President General Nkwerre Aborigins, and Orlu Zonal Chairman of AISITU, Chief Monday Ikeokwu National Secretary AISITU, Chief Sir Ambrose Akah, Lady Ngozi Ukaegbu, among others.