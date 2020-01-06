The plan by the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State to forcefully take over the reins of power in the Twenty Seven Local Areas in the State has led to blood bath across the State.

Information reaching Trumpeta said the exercise turned bloody as members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP resisted attempts by invading forces to take over the Council Headquarters.

According to information gathered by our roving reporters, there was tension in all the LGAs following a directive by APC, charging its members to storm the LGA Head Quarters and install into office, former Council Chairmen and Councillors elected under the regime of Gov Rochas Okorocha.

Following this charge from APC to its members, the PDP government in the State through the Secretary to the State Government, Bar Uche Onyeagocha warned trouble makers to stay away from Imo council head quarters, which unfortunately fail on deaf ears as APC members marched to the councils to attempt taking over.

From Ngor Okpala, Aboh Mbaise, Okigwe, Nwangele and Orlu came the news that although APC members arrived as early as 5am to invade the councils, but PDP members later over-powered the invading forces and took over the council Areas.

However, while there was no recorded casualties in some of the LGAs, there was chaos and mayhem in Owerri Municipal council where miscreants and thugs took over and caused rampage which led to many sustaining injuries.

This Newspaper learnt that a councilor was shot dead at Isu LGA.

The trouble in Imo State followed a Supreme Court judgment in Ekiti State which averred that both the Executive and the Legislature have no reason to fiddle with Local Government Accounts.

It was based on this judgment in far away Ekiti State that the former chairmen and councilors under the Okorocha regime regrouped and tried to capture power in Imo State, citing the Supreme Court judgment on Ekiti councils as their reason.