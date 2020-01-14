How Police Arrested Man Who Killed Mother With Sledge Hammer 

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo State Police command has arrested a man who murdered his mother in cold blood in Umuobom, ldeato South LGA of Imo State.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the arrest was made following a distress call by the security coordinator of the area, one Jude Mbionwu who raised alarm on the ugly incident.

Giving a gory account of the report, the murder suspect, one Sunday Agwim, aged 47 early morning, last week, killed his mother, late Christiana Agwim, aged 62years with a machete and hammer, sputtering her brains out and grounding it beyond recognition, snuffing life out of her instantly.

Due to the horrible condition of the injury, she couldn’t be deposited in the mortuary, rather coroners form were completed and services of a doctor from University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi was sort after, for autopsy, to enable them bury for her .

When questioned on why he did such dastard act, the suspect claimed he never knew what came over him.

Details are still sketchy as to the relationship between the deceased and her son or a possible mental illness.