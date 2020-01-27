Onyewuchi Empowers over 400, urges women to embrace economic activities to support their families

The senator representing Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone), in the Nigeria Senate, Sen. Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has called on women to endeavor to engage in one economic activity or another to help sustain their families.

The lawmaker who spoke in Owerri on Friday last week during another round of empowerment packaged by his office noted that the call has become necessary in view of the fact that women have a crucial role to play in the fight against eradication of poverty in the society.

He noted that apart from being makers and builders of homes, findings have shown that women are good managers of resources and materials hence the clamour to empower them economically to contribute effectively to the fight against poverty and hunger.

According to him based on this his office has for a long time made it a rule to include a significant percentage of women and girls in every round of empowerment being carried out, including last December’s massive empowerment of over seven hundred people.

Describing the latest gesture as a quick win initiative which does not necessarily require training of beneficiaries, the lawmaker assured his constituents that in no distant time they will witness another empowerment windfall.

He revealed that over four hundred indigents, youths and women drawn from churches and wards in the zone benefitted from exercise which saw distribution of grinding and sewing machines as well as motorcycles.

Stressing that human capital development and empowerment are his areas of specialty, the lawmaker noted that it is for that reason that he has been adjudged the father of empowerment within and outside the state.

While promising to continue to use the mandate of the people to serve them through quality lawmaking and oversight in the National Assembly and delivery of democracy dividends at home, the lawmaker who is popularly known as the supreme commander of empowerment charged the beneficiaries to put the materials received to good use to improve themselves, families and society at large.

Also speaking, Dr Shea Azu Okorie, Director General of Peoples Movement, the campaign outfit of the lawmaker described him as an exceptional leader who has written his name in gold and wiped away tears from the eyes of the people of Owerri Zone through excellent legislative representation.

He recalled the last December massive empowerment program in which over seven hundred were trained and empowered in Photography/Videography, Information and Communication Technology, ICT and Culinary/Cooking skills.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the good news of the lawmakers quality and effective representation back to their villages and communities, so that the generality of the people of the zone will be aware of his never before seen performance in the Senate.

Adding her voice one of the beneficiaries from Obike/Elelem Ward, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Hon Ngozi Diala, vowed to continue supporting the lawmaker and PDP describing them as pro poor and ardent advocates and believers in human capital development and empowerment.

Ifeoma Nwaogu from Orodo Ward A, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, who could not contain her joy on the occasion, lauded the lawmaker over his philosophy of teaching people how to fish, instead of dashing them fish common with politicians, and prayed God to continue to give him the wisdom and health to continue his good work.