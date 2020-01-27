Put Imolites’ Interest First, Be A Good Listener Okwara Enjoins Uzodinma

Tunji Adedeji

An Imo born chieftain of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, Chief Livinus Okwara has admonished Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to be a good listener and put the interest of citizens of the state first in everything.

Chief Okwara who is also an educationists cum successful business man gave this admonition last Friday while addressing journalists in Owerri.

He enjoined the new governor of Imo State to be magnanimous in victory and ensure unity among members of the party in the state. .

While congratulating Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court, Chief Okwara described the governor as a listening person, even as urged him not to allow power turn him against the people like Former Governor Rochas Okorocha .

According to him,” we encourage Senator Hope to show hands of friendship to his predecessors. What Imo citizens need now is good government.”

While praying he has a successful rein at the helm of affairs as Imo State Governor, Okwara admonished Gov Uzodinma to be a shining example to all non APC states across South East.

We want him to maintain the excellence jobs embarked upon by his predecessor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and ensure continuation of the good policies of initiated by past government.

Okwara who expressed optimism over Uzodinma performance enjoined him to hit the ground running

The Ideato born politician said he believe in Senator Uzodinma’s vision and mission to turn Imo around for good in a short while