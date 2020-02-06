Naze Millionaries gaffer, Fidelis Ilechukwu has expressed optimism for a positive outing against Adamawa United this weekend in Gombe.

Ilechukwu who made this expression shortly after their NPFL week 18 encounter against Sunshine Stars of Akure in Okigwe last weekend said the attitude their opponents (Sunshine Stars) played with against then at Okigwe is the right one teams that intends to get a positive result in away games must have.

Heartland FC who are currently 7th on the Nations elite league with 25 points from 18 games (thanks to their victory against sunshine stars) will on Sunday be guests of Adamawa United in one of the last encounters of this season first stanza.

Speaking with some members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, after last weekends encounter at Okigwe, the former MFM FC gaffer noted that his players must invoke the spirit with which they played against Kwara United in Ilorin, Enyimba FC at Aba, so they can secure the much needed points against their opponent in Gombe.

Ilechukwu who is popularly refered to as the “working one” further pointed out that his players must remove the doubt from their mind over negativity about winning away games saying that he believes in his boys and that they have what it takes if put into work to secure maximum points at Gombe.

The league is expected to proceed on a short break after the first stanza which ends with week 19 games to allow teams go for recess and recruit more legs for the second stanza as would announced by the organizers, League Management Company LMC.