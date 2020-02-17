BB Naija House Mate, Nina, In Secret Wedding



Tunji Adedeji

Former housemates of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 2018, Nina secretly got married traditionally to her Lover on Sunday.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter handle where she announce that she found true love and a lifetime of happiness she never thought was possible within a short time.

Trumpets gathered that the Traditional Wedding held at Orji community in Owerri North Imo ,State happened in a low key as Nina and her heart rob was so secretive about this irrespective of how the TV star shut down the Internet after her comments on the proposal between reality TV stars, Gedoni and Khafi.

Recall that during her stay in the Big Brother house, she was involved with fellow housemate, Miracle (The eventual winner). That relationship didn’t see the light of day as it was marred with so much drama.

The former reality TV star expressed her frustrations sometimes in Thursday, December 26, 2019, where she slammed those who were trying to drag her into the engagement of Khafi and Gedoni conversation. According to her, she doesn’t have to marry a former housemate to please everyone.

“I don’t get why my name is being mentioned in this whole BBN marriage thing…must I marry a big brother housemate… I bet you all ain’t ready for me though lol,” she wrote.”

It will be recall that on January 1, the reality show star took to Twitter to announce that she found true love and a lifetime of happiness.

Nina’s sister, Maureen confirmed her wedding by sharing a photo which came with the caption;

Congratulations to my lovely sister