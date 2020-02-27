Shake Up In Imo Civil Service, As Perm Secs Get Transfer Notice to New Offices . 7 Directors Elevated



By Okey Alozie

The Governor of Imo State has finally approved the posting of some Permanent Secretaries in the following civil service.

According to a release signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State SGI, Chief Cosmos Iwu the followings are the shake ups made by the state government.

Barr Ucheoma Remond from ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to Ministry of Agriculture, Bar Chris Duru from Ministry of Women Affairs to Ministry of Technology Development.

Mrs Uwandu Uzoma Beatrice from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Education, Lady P Ogechi SGI Economic Affairs, SGI Economic Affairs.

Asonye Igwe Eugene from Imo State House of Assembly Commission to Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Izunobi Ngozi U from Ministry of Transport to Ministry of Transport, Dr Mrs Ekennia from Bureau of LGA Affairs to House of Assembly Service Commission.

John Uzoma from Ministry of Education to Ministry of Lands, Mrs Izuogu from Head of Service to Local Government Service Commission.

The Governor has also approved the following substantive Directors to Acting Permanent Secretaries. Engr Egbuke CE Ministry of Works, Agwunobi Nnamdi Isaac Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Valentine Abiazie Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Onwuchi Sabina Ministry of Environment, Njoke John Onyedika Deputy Governor’s office, Okoronkwo Nkiruka Special Duties.

The posting is to take place with immediate effect as directed by the governor.

The SGI Chief Cosmos Iwu who signed the memo onbehalf of the Governor want the transferred Perm Sec hand over without delay.