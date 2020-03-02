Ahiazu Mbaise Leaders Pass Confidence Vote On Uzodinma, Otuibe .Say “We Will Recall The Recallers”



By Chidinma Amaechi

The leaders of all Progressives Congress, party APC in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area over the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, and the lawmaker representing Ahiazu Mbaise State constituency Hon Samuel Nkem Otuibe.

The leaders of the ruling party in the state took the resolve at a stakeholders meeting which took place at Hillman Hotel, the large turnout witnessed the convergence of APC stalwarts, from Owerri zone, and across, Amongst whom are member representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency at the IMHA, Hon Eddy Obinna, member representing Ideato North State constituency, Hon Arthur Egwim member representing Ikeduru state constituency Hon Uche Ogbuagu, member representing Orlu state constituency Hon Paschal Okoli and other APC bigwigs.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Hon Tony Odirichukwu said the essence of the gathering is for the APC leaders in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA to show their unalloyed support to Hon Samuel Nkem Otuibe, Governor Hope Uzodinma and president Muhammadu Buhari, he described the gathering as the first of its kind in the last five years, in his words “we are here to show that we are supporting our lawmaker Hon Samuel Nkem Otuibe, our Governor Hope Uzodinma and our president Muhamadu Buhari, Ahiazu is for Governor Hope Uzodinma, we are solidly behind our lawmaker, when we voted him, we voted him as a person and for what he is , we have all agreed to support him. The leaders also agreed to recall the recallers of Hon Otuibe.

In his address Owerri zonal APC chairman Dr Ikay Njoku commended the leaders, he reteriated on the need for the people of Ahiazu Local Government Area to always take the right decisions, and support the ruling party which according to him will pull the economy of the state in the right direction, he urge citizens to monitor the ongoing construction work in their respective areas and report any contractor found wanting.

Responding, the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency at the IMHA, Hon Samuel Nkem Otuibe expressed happiness on the large turnout, he applauded the recognition given by the present government to deserving sons and daughters of Ahiazu Mbaise local government area, he seized the platform to commend governor Hope Uzodinma for appointing his principal secretary and Chief Press Secretary from his domain.

In his words, “the principal secretary to the Governor and Chief Press Secretary is from Ahiazu Mbaise. It is only Governor Hope Uzodinma that can do that, he is a listening Governor, Ahiazu is APC”, he submitted.

Contributing member representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency Hon Eddy Obinna called on the people of Ahiazu Local Government Area to be happy that APC is in power, in his words “Mbaise has totally collapsed to APC, our Governor is a listening Governor he is interested in our well being, you should be happy that APC is in government with Governor Hope Uzodinma as your Governor, he said.

Member representing Ideato North state constituency Hon Arthur Egwim commended the leaders for recognizing Hon Samuel Otuibe. In concordance, Hon Uche Ogbuagu stressed on the need for the constituents to make effective representation their watchword, instead of voting for party.

The highlight of the meeting witnessed the defection of Barrister Rogers Onwulezi, APGA LGA chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, and Social Democratic party house of Assembly Aspirant in the 2019 election, Hon Belusochukwu Enwere, who collapsed their structure to the All Progressives Congress Party respectively.

Others present at the meeting include Retired permanent secretary in the ministry of education, and an Apex leader in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Dr Lady Ijeoma Ekeanyanwu, Hon Larry Obinna, and host of others.