Imo Specialist Hospital Workers Cry out Over 70% Salary Payment



By Okey Alozie

Workers at Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma New Owerri, Imo State have raised an alarm over the 70% salary payment they have continued to receive despite 100% government has been paying workers in the state.

Information revealed that for more than one year, the workers have been complaining of ill treatments handed to them by the state government. The worst is the 70% salary which they have continued to receive while other workers get 100% payment.

The aggrieved workers were on demonstration spree over the short payment.

Trumpeta noticed that on several working days, the workers blocked entrance and refused patients entry.

Some of the workers who spoke to our reporter disclosed that other health institutions in the state received hundred percent salary since last year but uptil now Imo State Specialist Hospital Umuguma only received seventy percent instead of full payment.

The workers threatened to shut down the health facility completely if nothing is not done fast to remedy their situation.

“We are begging Governor Uzodinma to come to our rescue as a matter of urgency” the aggrieved health workers cried out.

A visit to Imo Specialist Hospital showed that workers there now start full work from 2pm and their reason for the half day worker is to show their grievances to the government who has refused to pay them full salary.

It was further gathered that despite the half day work 80% of sick people in Imo State still visit the place for treatment because the health workers there are well trained.