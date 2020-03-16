PDP Concludes Ward Congresses In Imo



By Okey Alozie

Peoples Democratic Party PDP Imo State chapter on Saturday March 14, 2020 concluded its Ward Congresses in the 27 Local Government Areas.

Our Reporters who covered the exercise observed that the congresses started very late in the some of the 305 electoral Wards of Imo State and was monitored by INEC and security officials.

The congress was reported also to be free and fair as party members lined up behind candidates of their choice to elect party officials.

Seventeen (17) positions were contested for during the congress, which include ward chairman, vice chairman, youth leader, woman leader, secretary, financial secretary, Legal Adviser, organizing secretary of the party, Ex- officials and others.

At Aboh Mbaise, the home LGA of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, the former Governor of Imo, the congress officials arrived late as we gathered.

After a brief meeting at the PDP LGA office at Ngurunweke, the congress officials left for their various centers.

Our reporter who covered the congresses at Central school Eke Nguru said the party leaders, Chief Richmond Osuji, Nze Anselem Ikwu and other top party men were physically seen standing at the back of candidates of their choice.

At Ngurunweke ward in Aboh Mbaise; Chukwuma Nwokoma emerged the chairman, Samuel Opara Vice Chairman, Chikodi was elected party secretary, Chioma Onyebuchi emerged as financial secretary, Ijeoma Ezere took the highest vote to become the ward woman leader.

The former youth leader Nnanna Uchenna Anyanwu is now the organizing secretary while Chima Ngurukwem was voted as Ex official.

Ngurunwenkwo and other wards in Aboh Mbaise were said to have harmonized their own list during the congress.

The same thing also happened at the Eleven (11) political wards in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Reports from the 305 political wards of Imo State showed that the congress was concluded peacefully on Saturday.

Speaking to Press, Chief Henry Ekpe, the Deputy National Financial Secretary of PDP congratulated Imo PDP for conducting a smooth-free and peaceful Ward Congress, and commended the State Executive headed by Sir Martin Ejiogu for a well-conducted congress.

He specially mentioned the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo for his organizing skills that led to early provision of logistics for the exercise.