Black Sunday In Imo Community; Wife Claimer Kills Woman, Husband, Self



By: Tochi Onyeubi

Even as efforts are being made to ensure the dreaded Corona virus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID 19 doesn’t not have a devastating effect on the people, individuals are taking their life and that of others through brutal killings.

Confusion has engulfed a community, Ozara in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo state, over multiple deaths recorded.

Trumpeta was informed that a certain man (name withheld) was reported to have, after killing a husband and wife later killed himself immediately.

It was gathered that a woman who lived with the wife was the source of the trouble when he left home after minor troubles with the husband and went to Lagos.

On return, the presence of the woman who returned to Ozara from Lagos to reconcile differences with the husband at home was said to have attracted another man from Lagos.

When the real husband was said to have questioned the man who came from Lagos his mission in their compound the man from Lagos claimed the woman was his lover whom he wanted to marry. But the woman’s husband informed the suspected intruder the woman was her wife.

A small disagreement ensued before the intruder left back to Lagos and on return the second time he was alleged to have come with a military uniform armed with a gun and shot the woman at the centre of the controversy and the man, before shooting himself.

Explaining the background to what happened, a member of the community who doesn’t want his name in print, informed that, they said married couple, at some point faced marital crisis last year, which made the woman separate from her husband and relocate to Lagos.

After several consultations and amicable agreements from both parties, their issues were resolved and the said woman returned two weeks ago back to her husband’s house before the unfortunate incident occurred.

It was learnt that the three persons involved died in the process while the community has been thrown into confusion over the matter.

When contacted, the Nigeria Police was yet to issue a statement as at press time as the Police Public Relations Officer was yet to return earlier inquiries made to the command on the matter.