COVID-19: ISOPADEC TAKES MESSAGE TO THE HINTERLANDS: ..AS EZE IKEGWURUKA, EZE NNANI, EZE ASSOR LAUD UZODIMMA, EXTOL ISOPADEC MANAGEMENT



The Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) has embarked on a tour of communities in the oil producing areas of Imo State, sensitizing them on practical ways to avoid contracting the rampaging Corona Virus, otherwise called COVID-19.

This is on the backdrop of the recent statewide broadcast by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on government’s preparedness in containing the rampaging pandemic.

Head of ISOPADEC Dame Elsie Tagbo RBK Okafor, shading light on the imperatives of the tour, Sunday, said Commission at all times must be responsive to the well being of her people, especially health.

She explained that Commission would leave no stone unturned, and shall engage community town criers in other to drive the message home just as His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma has directed.

Speaking also on the visit, Director of Health, ISOPADEC, Dr. Kelechi Muforo assured that Commission, as an accountable government agency, shall relentlessly pursue the enlightenment program because health, it has been proven, is wealth.

Dr. Muforo harped on the need for regular handwashing, especially with sanitizers, of avoiding large crowd, touching the eyes, nose and, or mouth with unwashed hands, and of maintaining social distance.

He enjoined those who feel symptoms of fever, cough, dryness of throat and restlessness to stay at home, and call government designated help-lines, and of course ISOPADEC, so that this battle would be won.

In their separate reactions, Eze Ikegwuruka, Eze Nnani and Eze Assor lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for taking definite measures to forestall the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

In expressing optimism that the state is in for pleasant surprises under Senator Uzodimma as Governor, the Royal Highneses thanked ISOPADEC for taking COVID-19 message to the rural dwellers, presenting it in the language of the people.

In ISOPADEC team were Head of Commission and Legal Director Dame Elsie Tagbo RBK Okafor, Head of Medical Department Dr. Kelechi Muforo, and Head of Admin and Finance Mrs Macaulay Ifunanya Onwusoro.

Others were Barr. Eric Nwanom (Planning), Mrs Peace Azunnai (Petroleum and Environment) and Mr Kenneth Irechukwu (Area Office, Ohaji-Egbema).