Late Plenary Session Worries Lawmakers

One recurring decimal eating deeply into the culture of Members of the Imo State House of Assembly led by Speaker, Collins Chiji is their late commencement of plenary session.

The present lawmakers since their assumption into office sometime in June 2019 had been known as ‘late night’ honorable members once it has to do with sitting.

This development, Trumpeta Assembly Vibe noticed worries the members, who are not disposed to pouring out their feelings in the public, unless at the executive session.

It is an established fact that the business of legislation has its procedures based on House Rules for Plenary Session.

During the likes of Speakers, Dikeocha, Nanah Opiah, even Acho Ihim leadership, the House commenced sitting before 12 noon as the case may be.

In contrast to the scheduled practice, Chiji Collins led House from observations enters into executive session after noon and in some cases after 1pm. Sometimes they commence Plenary after 2pm, even at 3pm, thereby leading to late adjournment at 5:30 or 6pm.

Since the lawmakers themselves might not want to address the issue, it was discovered that some grumbling accompanied with hushed tones against the practice take place at private corners.

Some of them who spoke to Trumpeta correspondent on strict anonymity however described the late activities as an aberration, pointing out that even the 8th House people often referred to as ‘rubber stamp’ never sat late.