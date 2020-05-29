Ugboma, A Lawmaker With A Difference

If there is one lawmaker that can win award for showcasing independence mindedness in the affairs of the House so far irrespective of party affiliation is the member representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon Frank Ugboma. In the present ninth House, third Assembly, his words while contributing to a debate on the floor of the House was awesome.

His presence in the House has changed the predominant narrative people had during the eight House of Rochas Okorocha’s administration. It was believed that the era witnessed a State legislature that is akin to a ‘rubber stamp’ of the Executive.

The wind of change that affected over 23 lawmakers immediately the nation’s apex court declared Hope Uzodinma winner couldn’t affect him, as he remained in the opposition, the people’s Democratic Party, PDP that brought him into power.

Not only that his stand in the PDP seem unshakable, the soft spoken legal professional exhibited an act of independence mindedness during the last week’s plenary session.

While the debate on the said bill on relocation of University of Agriculture and Veterinary medicine from Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala to Umuagwo was going on, he took a position different from that of other PDP lawmakers opposed to the amendment of the law.

Even though the issue at stake has to do with the interest of his colleagues in the opposition front, Ugboma spoke thus; “Being in opposition doesn’t mean opposing good decisions coming from the government, I will only oppose them when they are not for the betterment of the State”.

His statements on the matter quickly informed all present he has a genuine point to make over the amendment.