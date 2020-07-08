Okechukwu Okorie Foundation To Partner Imo Government In Poverty Alleviation



By Onyekachi Eze

As the quest to work harmoniously with Senator Hope Uzodinma’s led administration in curbing youth restiveness, illiteracy and poverty level across the State thickens, a non- profit organization under the auspices of ‘Okechukwu Okorie Foundation’ for the less privileged is set to meet the target, in conjunction with the government of Imo State.

The Foundation, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered had existed for many years, with its goals channeled towards the promotion of humanity and for good governance.

In continuation of the goodwill, the founder and CEO of the foundation, Prince Okechukwu Remitius Okorie popularly known as ‘Signal’ last Sunday in his Umuocheta Amiri residence in Oru East LGA identified with the APC Amiri ward 1 and few leaders from ward 2.

The gathering was to intimate his Amiri kinsmen of his resolve to replicate what he has been doing in far away oversea with his foundation’s name, down to the LGA, which entails philanthropy and good tidings.

Also, he made known his preparedness in working in synergy with the government of the day, especially in tandem with the 3Rs mantra of Uzodinma’s led administration, of reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery.

Prince Okechukwu on further interaction with this paper recalled that even though the foundation was non partisan, he wouldn’t cease from supporting any government with the interest of the masses at heart, hence the move to queue in fully in the present government of shared prosperity.

Speaking further, the South African based business guru promised to increase the tempo by positively touching lives as part of his own contribution to both human and capital development in the State.

Earlier in his speech, Chief Marcel Okoro (Ugwumba Amiri), who doubles as a party leader in Amiri ward 1 and leader of Amiri Solidarity Group for Senator Hope Uzodinma, commended Prince Okechukwu for his firm belief in Uzodinma’s government and for declaring his total support for the party.

He disclosed that the host although a new entrant in APC has started on a good note by hosting not only the ward leaders, but the stakeholders as well.

Chief Okoro opined that it is a right time for the community to embrace the good wind of change, even as he hammered on their readiness to support the government.

The achievements of governor Uzodinma were also reeled out, giving the reason why all hands must be on deck.

The epoch making gathering was graced by the APC chairman of Amiri ward 1, Mr. Sebastine Ukenta, Ward Councilors; Hon. Vitalis Madu and Hon. Evaristus Orji.

Others present were; Hon. Amara Offor, women leaders and other notable stakeholders of the party drawn from both Amiri ward one and two.