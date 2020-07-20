Amiri Int’l Development Union Doles Out $10,000 Dollars, Relief Items To Communities



By Onyekachi Eze

Drawn by their passion in cushioning the effects of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic globally, communities in Amiri clan, a suburb of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State have graciously received palliatives from diasporian body.

The body known as Amiri International Development Union (AIDU), branch of the United States of America, USA has doled out ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to be distributed evenly to the vulnerable ones across the ten villages in Amiri.

Also, hundreds of bags of rice, beans, tomatoes, and other relief materials were disbursed.

According to the President, AIDU, Dr. Prince Vitalis Ogbeama, he disclosed that the palliative would help in stabilizing the less privileged against the covid-19 induced hardship.

He opined that the aim was neither to feed the wealthy nor to impress anyone, but rather to give a helping hand to the downtrodden, who may be at a receiving end of the lockdown.

Prince Ogbeama enjoined those saddled with the responsibility of distributing the monies and materials.

While also assuring of AIDU’s preparedness in touching lives and community development, the masses are called upon to tenaciously observe the social distancing, as well as adhere strictly to the use of face masks, and other health precautionary measures.

Earlier in his speech, the President General of Amiri Clan Development Union, ACDU, Barr. Dr. Ndukaku A. Onowu expressed satisfaction towards the gesture.

Onowu commended AIDU, USA branch for their magnanimity, concern and kindness, stressing that it takes commitment to do what they did.

Also eulogizing the leadership and members, he charged them to keep the spirit alive in the cause of a better Amiri clan.

Representatives from the communities; Umuecheta, Amuka, Umudioka, Isiorie, Amaokpora, Ugbeke, Ubahazu, Umuduru, Mbubu and Nchoko couldn’t hide their feelings as it regards to the humanitarian disposition.

Against this backdrop, the beneficiaries have sung a happy song, thanking AIDU for coming to their aid at such a trial moment of their lives.