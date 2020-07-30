Coronavirus Forces Imo Lawmakers Slash 2020 Budget For Uzodinma

Imo State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 appropriation bill into law, thereby cutting down on the earlier approved estimated budget.

This may not be unconnected to the outcry of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma over paucity of funds in the State necessitated by the Corona virus pandemic.

In order to have some of the projects executed, and considering the amount in the State coffers, hence the amendment.

The Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s led 7-months administration in the State had in 2019 presented the 2020 fiscal year appropriation budget to the State Assembly.

The total budget was one hundred and ninety seven billion, seven hundred and ninety two million, six hundred and forty three thousand, two hundred and sixty seven naira (#197,792,643,267billion), only.

However, the Uzodinma’s regime had sought for a review which was finally passed on the last Tuesday’s plenary session.

Presenting the Executive bill, the Majority leader, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu explained that then approved budget became necessary to amend following the current economic situation.

It was tagged, “A bill for a law to review the 2020 Imo State of Nigeria appropriation law (Law No. 43 of 2019)”.

Ogbuagu argued that the pandemic has dashed all hopes at which it was approved ab initio, stressing that as it stands, the state deem it necessary to cut down some figures on some sections for availability sake.

Hence, the newly passed budget get down to a tone of one hundred and eight billion, three hundred and eighty five million, three hundred and thirty six thousand, one hundred and thirty naira (#108,385,836,130billion) only.

Some of the members who contributed to the debate Hononrables; Emeka Nduka, Eddy Obinna, Obinna Okwara, Kennedy Ibeh asserted that it was a realistic approach, which was holistically prepared with the current trend and economy.

“There is a great difference between last year and this year. There are great change, and we must consider that. It is better the State budget what is realizable than live in fantasy”, they said.

Having been passed into law, it awaits the governor’s assent for full implementation.