The Life and Times of Chief ID Nwoga As Icon Goes Home Today

The foundation of Mbaise Nation would be shaken to the ground today as they bury one of their bests, Chief Innocent Diala Nwoga.

As his remains returns to mother earth today, many who hope to catch a last glimpse of the respected Statesman may be disappointed as all roads in Nigeria leads to this epic burial ceremony that will attract tumultuous crowd.

Sir ID Nwoga’s burial has the engagement of Nigeria, Imo State, the Church, Political Parties, Cultural and Traditionalists, and especially the Mbaise people.

Chief ID Nwoga was a former Minister of the Federal Republic incharge of Establishment and Management Services.

He served as a Permanent Secretary and later Secretary to Imo State Government. He is a knight of the Church; He was a former President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise.

Chief Nwoga was the first State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, and until his death never belonged to any other political party, which showed his discipline and perseverance.

He held the chieftaincy title of Omereoha Mbaise.

Despite his busy schedule in life which began early, he still lived up to 85 years, and remained active and strong until death came knocking.

Unfortunately, Imo State will miss this sage whose resoviore of knowledge is uncommon.

Today his body would be committed to mother earth in his ancestral home of Umuezuo, Umuokirika, Ekwereazu, in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

The church service will hold in his compound at 10am.

Trumpeta Newspaper joins all Nigeria in saying to Dede Ino, good bye!