Commissioner For Women In Imo Escapes Mob Attack

By Okey Alozie

Hon Nkechinyere Ugwu, the Honourable Commissioner incharge of Gender and Vulnerable people by now should be preparing to go for a special thanksgiving.

Reason, the commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable as we gathered escaped mob attack at Heroes square, on Tuesday, during the grand finale of the 2020 August meeting.

An eye witness account revealed that the indigent widows were not happy with her over the empowerment that took place during the August meeting coupled with the alleged disappearance of the money said to have been handed to them by the governor’s wife.

It was alleged that the aggrieved women who suspected a foul play decided to take the bull by its horn by attacking the gender commissioner since she was at centre of the programme.

Information revealed that as the ceremony was about to close and the wife of the Governor, Barr Chioma Uzodinma stepped out from the VIP stand, the aggrieved women ganged up against the gender commissioner to demand for their money which the first lady directed should be given to them immediately. The commissioner was reportedly pushed down when she was unable to settle the women.

A certain came to the rescue of the commissioner while on ground but the aggrieved women continued with their action before security operatives arrived.

It could be recalled that series of complain were made against the submission of list for the empowerment of women during August meeting especially during the LGA tour.

In some places, the widows were shortchanged. The councilors and chairmen were accused to have brought list of beneficiaries to favour only their family members and friends instead of given the empowerment to the right people as directed by the authority.

Some of the aggrieved women who spoke to our reporter demanded that the gender commissioner should be redeployed adding that her office should be probed.

All efforts made by our reporter to get her reaction proved abortive as at the time of filing his report.