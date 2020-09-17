SPEAKER RECIEVES KNOCKS OVER ALLEGED VEHICLES CLAIM

Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly has been under fire and brimstone for allegedly attacking the ousted Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

The Speaker last week was quoted to have accused the Ihedioha administration in the State for giving the State Lawmakers a refurbished vehicles.

The said comment supposedly credited to Chiji Collins was made during a State function at Heroes Square, Owerri.

As an appraisal to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s car gifts to his appointees, the Speaker was said to had brazenly tackled Ihedioha, by saying he presented a second hand cars to the members, while Uzodinma gave out brand new cars.

This statement however didn’t go unnoticed as apologists loyal to the former Governor vented their anger on the number three citizen of the State.

AIC Akwarandu on one of his online comments stated, “People should ask Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, Chiji Collins if Ihedioha also bought a “refurbished brain” for him?

Akwarandu didn’t stop there, he further advised the Speaker to shun sycophancy, buttressing that talking with Emeka Ihedioha name won’t put food on his (Speaker) table.

Others who reacted were worried why the Speaker had to open up now, only if Ihedioha truly gave the lawmakers refurbished vehicles as he claimed.

On the contrary, some pointed out that the Speaker out of over excitement may have said such in order to please Uzodinma, since he is the incumbent.

It would be recalled that the Minority Leader of the IMHA, and member representing Oguta State constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma didn’t leave any stone unturned in reacting to the Speaker’s comments.

Still standing on his words, Ugboma posited on his Statement thus, “May I inform the general public that the official vehicles under reference are 2019 Brand new Prado Jeeps given to the House members in the year 2019. One wonders how imaginable a 2019 model Prado Jeep could be refurbished in same 2019, to achieve what?

“At the inception of the 9th House, the Speaker Chiji Collins PhD was given brand new Toyota Land Cruiser, Brand new Toyota Prado Jeep and Toyota Hilux. And this was less than 1 week after the inuguration of the Imo State House of Assembly”.

“It is baffling that one who crossed over from APGA to PDP was given all this items leaving other members of the House without any official vehicles for over 5 months by the same Ihedioha that Mr Chiji Collins has elected to maliciously persecute.

Posterity shall judge all of us”.

“As the Deputy Minority Leader and a beneficiary of same, am willing and ready to make mine available for public inspection. The Speaker, Mr Chiji Collins PhD is also free to elect to so do”, Ugboma added.

WHERE ARE MEMBERS OF THE 8TH HOUSE?

Whereabouts of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly, 8th House, 3rd Assembly have become a worrisome scenario since they bowed out for the enthronement of the 9th House.

The members, led by Speaker Acho Ihim, and 26 others since 2019 have dispersed for their personal engagements.

Apart from the incumbent Speaker, Collins Chiji, others that scaled through the electoral hurdles of the 2019 to return for second term are; Honorables Kennedy Ibeh, Arthur Egwim, Ngozi Obiefule, and Uju Onwudiwe.

The remaining 22 have gone into political oblivion and not spotted at centres of action.

Assembly Vibes has commenced search where the former Lawmakers are now.

FSLC: OBIEFULE SCORES AGAIN, REGISTERS FOR 206 PUPILS

People of Isu Local Government Area, Imo State have continued to reap democracy dividends, following the sound representation assured by the member representing the LGA in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule.

Apart from law making which is the major function of a lawmaker, Hon. Obiefule has gone beyond that to Constituency representation and philanthropy.

Last week, no fewer than twenty-six Pupils preparing for their First School Leaving Certificate Examination were freely enrolled to seat for the exams, courtesy of Obiefule.

This week again, a greater number of one hundred and eighty (180) were enrolled and paid for.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered that the female lawmaker dedicated her August salary to offset the FSLC exam fee of a total of 206 Pupils.

The gesture as gathered, was regardless of the voting strength of the Pupils.

Rt. Hon. Obiefule submitted that the act was purely to enable the Children get a solid Foundation for education.

She added that she didn’t do it for any recourse but as part of her effort to ensuring that the low average Children sit for the examination like others.

According to the NUT Chairman Isu chapter, Mr. Nichodemus Uzoeshinwa who spoke on behalf of the headteachers,he opined that Honorable Ngozi Obiefule has demonstrated again her love and passion for the betterment of the next generation of Isu. He commended and showered prayers on her.

I’M COMMITTED TO THE BETTERMENT OF OHAJI/EGBEMA, SAYS LAWMAKER

Hon. Heclus Cyriacus Okoro, representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly has reassured his commitment towards the betterment of his Constituency.

He gave the assurance when Mmahu Elites Group paid him a solidarity visit recently.

Commending the Leadership and members of the Group for their passion towards him and commitment for the development of their area, Okoro promised to remain focus in championing the betterment of Ohaji-Egbema LGA.

Earlier, Leader of the delegation, Prof. John Iyanga said they come to solidify their backup to the Lawmaker, brainstorm way forward of their community and harness measures that will eliminate acts capable of disrupting peace and development of their community.

The Group addressed as ‘The Critical Opinion Moulders’ from Mmahu autonomous community in Egbema Clan, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, pledged their unalloyed support and loyalty.

Members include; Prof. John Iyanga, Hon. J.C. Harcourt, Ezinna Charles Mgbarahor, Hon. Calistus Ajagala, Chief Augustus Orioha, Chief Titus Nwadiaru, and Mr Peter Nwachukwu.

VAPP BILL: ONWUDIWE TAKES SENSITIZATION TO OKIGWE ZONE

The Sponsor of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, bill, and member representing Njaba Local Government Area in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe has taken the sensitization tour to Okigwe zone.

The entourage landed Okigwe zone yesterday in a bid to further enlighten the public on the benefits and tenets of the VAPP bill if passed into law.

The bill contains 31 infractions of violence, including rape, female genital mutilation, chemical attack, bad widowhood practices, deprivation of female heritage, social media intimidation, among others.

Due to its impact, the bill is said to require public endorsement and input of ideas in order to get it fully ready for a final passage, hence the massive sensitization.

The public sensitization on the bill which was conducted at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri on Tuesday received an applause from the participants, while Orlu zone takes its turn of sensitization today.