Bishop Oparaojiaku’s Diamond Celebration : Ohakim, Uju, SWAN, Others Extol “Bondservant”

The Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev Collins Chidi Oparaojiaku has been extolled by many for his resoluteness and dynamic ledership.

Among those who heaped praises on the Bishop, includes the former Governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who lauded the “Bondservant” for his unique qualities and prayed for God’s grace and favour upon the him and his ministry.

Ohakim who among many other dignitaries joined to felicitate with the Anglican Bishop on his 60th birthday celebration last Saturday at the Anglican Cathedral of St Peters Church, Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, which was equally used to officially present his book, “Living Epistle” also took the pleasure and honour of handing over to the celebrant, a master piece sculptural bronze, 60th birthday gift from members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter.

He however congratulated, Mr. Everest Ezihe on his emergence as the new Chairman of Imo State SWAN while expressing gratitude to the association for remembering His Lord Bishop whom he described as a true servant of God and enjoined members of the association to remain focused and committed in the ethics and tenets of their profession.

In a related development, the Reps member for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Uju also poured encomium on Bishop Oparaojiaku whom he said has used his unique leadership qualities to stabilize their area noting that he has always engineered programmes that are youth friendly promising to continue supporting the celebrant as his father figure.

Similarly, Engr. Raymond Ogara, who is a Co -Chairman of the Bishop’s 60th birthday party Planning and Organizing Committee as well as a knight of Saint Christopher of the church described the celebrant as “God sent” in view of his contributions in the upliftment of the diocese and its populace.

Ogara who also was one time President of the Diocese recalled that the Bishop’s birthday which is an annual event was supposed to have been held in March this year but due to the Corona Virus pandemic the events were shifted to September.

The Co -Chairman opined that the diocese never taxed members for the celebration but rather few people, philanthropically bank rolled the bills justifying their appreciation of the Bishop’s selfless services to humanity and Christendom at large.

He pointed out that the celebrant is also on a mission of converting the people to worship God in truth and spirit recalling how he discouraged most Christians of the diocese from attending their foremost Owu cultural fiesta.

According to him ” Bishop Oparaojiaku have alleviated the sufferings of many indigent members of the diocese and equally uplifted them spiritually through his educational and entrepreneurship Foundations.

It’s under the instrumentality of his hard work that Umuokanne which was a church rose to the position of a Parish with 6 churches , thus he is instrumental to the planting of an additional 5 new churches under the parish. Within a short period,he has built the Parish into Cathedral, geometrically expanding with lots of infrastructural developments ” he revealed.

Ogara passionately appealed to the diocesans to give the Bishop maximum support insisting that the man of God means well to Christendom and the populace.