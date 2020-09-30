US Based Cleric Congratulates Eze Anyadiegwu on Emergence As Traditional Ruler Of Eziama Community



The United United of America based founder and General Oversea of His Royal Highness Church of God, Baltimore Maryland, Pastor Dr. Justin Aguguo has congratulated HRM Eze Dr. Ifeanyi Anyadiegwu, the newly crowned traditional ruler of Eziama autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Speaking through his Head, Media and Publicity, Evang. Barr. Francis Egwuogu, the founder and General Oversea of His Royal Highness Church of God, Pastor Aguguo, who is a son of the soil thanked the Almighty God for giving them a king like Eze Anyadiegwu at this very auspicious time in their history.

He expressed total belief in the ability of Eze Anyadiegwu’s led cabinet to transform Eziama community to a modern town in the state.

The spokesman of Eziama born US cleric said that the people of the community has made the right choice in choosing Eze Dr. Anyadiegwu to pilot the affairs of the community, maintaining that he has absolute confidence in him to deliver.

He cleric assured the good people of Eziama community that the new monarch will not disappoint them.

Evang. Egwuogu posited that the experienced physician will use his reach and contact to attract the dividends of democracy to the community.

According to him, ” I have total confidence in Eze Anyadiegwu to deliver the goods to people of Eziama community “.” I do not see any reason for our people to panic because the man in the saddle is a well known figure who have served the state with late Dee Sam Mbakwe of the blessed memory “.

He called on all and sundry to sheath their sword and give Eze Dr Anyadiegwu the necessary supports he needs to succeed in his new role.

Even as he Aguguo assured the new monarch of his total support for him and his cabinet.