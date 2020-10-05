NPC Begins EAD Phase 10 In Ikeduru LGA

. Fed Commissioner, Nnabue Solicits Stakeholders Support

Tunji Adedeji

Ahead of the next census exercise, the National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) Phase 10 in Imo State.

The exercise which commenced yesterday at Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State was scheduled to end on November 10 2020.

Speaking during the flag off exercise, the Federal Commissioner representing Imo State, Prof. Uba Nnabue described EAD as one of the preparatory activities for the next census exercise.

The erudite scholar who was full of praises for Hon Tony Iwuamadi, the councilors and DAGs of Ikeduru LGA for the enormous support received so far explained that the EAD constitutes the foundation on which the entire census architecture stands.

The NPC boss said the EAD is in line with the constitutional mandate of the NPC towards generating quality data and census for Nigeria. it involves the meticulous creation of enumeration area EA(s) from communities, up to the localities, wards, LGA’s ,States and National level such that every part of the entire Nigeria land will be covered.

The commissioner requested traditional rulers to mobilize and sensitize their subjects towards adequate support to the staff handling the exercise for maximum success.

He urged all the personnel trained for the exercise to discharge their duties in a timely manner that would guarantee desired results.

In a welcome address, the IMC Chairman of Ikeduru local government council, Hon Tony Iwuamadi had assured the commission of his unalloyed support, urging the people of the area to fully support the exercise in view of its benefits in national planning.

He appealed to the people not to give the demarcation exercise any colouration other than the desire by Government to ensure adequate and accurate planning for its people.

In a remark on behalf of other counselors, Hon Stanley Ugo, representing Amakohia ward, assured the commission of maximum support and cooperation to the exercise as it was geared towards accurate planning for the people.