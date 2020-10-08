Taye Academy Prodigy, “Awilo” to Star for Başakşehir U-19 in UCL

Following the footsteps of Super Eagles Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, another of the Taye Football Academy Owerri, Uba Chbuike “Awilo” is at the verge of signing for Turkish Champions, Instanbul başakşehir FC, Turkey.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the 18year old Imo state born left footed attacking midfielder who is currently undergoing trials with the Turkish Super League champions, will be joining the under 19 side of the Istanbul side and may well be registered on time to star for them in the UEFA U-19 Champions League competition.

Some pundits are already penciling the teenage sensation as a good and worthy candidate for the next generation of Nigeria’s U-20 team when the next the team will be called up by the newly appointed Coach, Ladan Bosso.

Reports reaching Trumpeta from Istanbul suggests that the Turkish Super league champions have been so impresses by the foot works of the Taye Academy product and may want to take him into their fold expecting him to also shine like his senior compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho did while he stared for Manchester City before moving on to Leicester City.