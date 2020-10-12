Fresh Trouble Hits Imo PDP As Lawyer Writes Party

Lawyer to Chief Alloy Igwe, who dragged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Imo State chapter to court, has written to PDP National Office, Abuja and INEC asking the party to instruct Imo PDP chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu to obey court order.

In the letter signed by Azeez Taiwo Hassan ESQ, Counsel to Chief Igwe, he said that “To our client’s dismay, despite the service of the order of the Federal High Court on all the Defendants, including INEC, one “Ogbudundu Nwadike” who claimed to be and still parading himself as the State Publicity Secretary Imo PDP issued Press Statement on the 1st October, 2020 titled “Peoples Democratic Party Imo State: Engr Charles Ugwu remains State Chairman of PDP in Imo State…Agents of Destabilization Cannot Hold Imo PDP to ransom”.

However, it would be recalled that Chief Alloy Igwe and others took Imo PDP to court over the party congresses conducted in the State.

Meanwhile, in a release last week, the Peoples Democratic Party said it has suspended Alloy Igwe from the party from Ward level, and therefore ceases to be a member of the party.

However, nothing has been heard from the PDP National Office over the letter written by Igwe’s Counsel.