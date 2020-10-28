Ahead NPFL Kick-off: Heartland GM, Chukwudi Assures Players, Coaches on New Dawn ..Prioritizes Players Welfare

The technical crew and players of Heartland Football club of Owerri, have been assured of a new dawn in the club

General Manager of the Club, Hon Chukwudi Ifeanyi made this known while addressing them within the week at the end of their training session at the Old Township Stadium, along Tetlow road, Owerri.

Hon Chukwudi said the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had asked him to return the club back to its glory days and ensure that peace, tranquility and cordial relationship reigns supreme in the club. He added that there is need to put behind them worries of the turbulent era and focus on the new arrangement where their welfare would be the outmost priority of the shared prosperity government.

The General Manager noted that there is no time to recall the gory tells of the past but the need to buckle up and begin in earnest to cover lost grounds as government has promised to provide the necessary logistics to make the club succeed.

Chukwudi assured them that all they lost last time they would gain as long as they show commitment, dedication to duty and the desire to brace up to the challenges ahead.

He said plans are under way to inject new players into the team to beef up its playing staff and called on Imo football stakeholders to be free to contribute towards returning the club back to its glory days as there is no time to apportion blames.

He promised to run an open door policy where any lover of the club who have the idea of what would be done to cover the lost ground to be willing to come forward with such for the success of the Imo darling team.

Responding the Technical Adviser of the club, Fidelis Illechukwu said the Coaches and Players are returning with high spirit and had already put behind them the turbulent era and had agreed to be committed to the task ahead.

He assured the GM that they have a renewed spirit bearing in mind that the troubles were the trying times of a great club like Heartland and pledged their commitment to move ahead stronger.

The Vice Captain of the team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa said they are very happy that the team is once again returning with a renewed vigor after those trying moments and promised that the players were determined to brace up to the challenges ahead

He appealed for total peace and stability as it would ensure absolute concentration to enable the players cover lost grounds and on time too.

The Naze Millionaires continues the commencement of preparations at the old township stadium Tetlow road Owerri in the days ahead.