CONSTITUENTS BLAST IMO LAWMAKERS

ENDSARS PROTEST FALLOUT:

CONSTITUENTS BLAST IMO LAWMAKERS

The recently conducted nationwide protest by youths, demanding for an end to men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, police brutality and alleged extortion is said to have opened fresh dissatisfaction against members of the Imo State House of Assembly by people in their respective constituencies.

While the citizenry of all calibre stood in support of the agitation of the protesters, the political class were not left out.

In some States, not only that elected persons joined in the physical exercise, they condemned the ugly sides of the Nigerian Police Force through different media outlets.

Suffice it to say that the Imo State case, concerning the public office holders participation, there was little or no impact from the following Lawmakers apart from Honorables Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Emeka Nduka (Ehime Mbano), Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Frank Ugboma (Oguta) Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo) who showed interest. For others, they maintained incriminating silence to be branded ‘saints’.

Worried by this development, Constituents were often read on the blogosphere unleashing their verbal and written anger on their respective representatives for keeping silent.

The bashing, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes monitored, queried why they were elected, if not to speak up and defend the Course of the common man.

It was learnt that due to their silence, the protesters planned visiting the Assembly complex.

On getting a clue, they adjourned sitting indefinitely to avert mayhem.

Although, the protest may have subsided, it was further gathered that a bait for 2023 has been set for them, where activities of the #ENDSARS will play a vital role.

Many people who expressed dismay over the purported non challant of the Lawmakers attributed it to act of cowardice aimed at pleasing some top Government functionaries.

Trumpeta reliably gathered that since the outburst by the youths, Assembly Members have chosen to remain desolate and often disguise themselves whenever they are going out for fear of being attacked.

IS HOUSE LEADERSHIP SCARED OF NEWSMEN?

It was a sad experience for Journalists attached to the State House of Assembly, recently, when the Leadership of the Legislature avoided speaking to the media on its recent activities, especially the latest of granting a loan to the State Governor.

The House in its last Sitting had approved a total sum of #7.5bn to the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The hasty manner and procedure the Speaker read out the letter can only be captured by an intelligent ‘Robbot Machine’, as he was not properly heard while reading the details of the letter that emanated from Imo State Government House, Owerri.

Against these backdrop and occurrences inside the chambers, efforts by the Assembly Correspondents to get the Speaker’s clarification proved abortive.

While the issue of the #7.5bn loan approved to the Governor was shrouded with ambiguity, Pressmen that converged at the Speaker’s corner to have an interview with him on the matter were disappointed.

Till past 6:30pm the said day, Journalists were kept in the dark awaiting for the media parley, but were disappointed when either the Speaker or his representative failed to appear for the briefing.

The manner he left the complex indicated suspicion that something might be fishy with the activities of the house.

OHAJI/EGBEMA EX LAWMAKER, ORIE WELCOMES 2ND CHILD

For those who haven’t heard of the good news from the end of the member who represented Ohaji/Egbema in the 8th House, of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Emma Orie. The family has welcomed a second child.

The elated Parliamentarian on Sunday shared the goodnews with associates and fans on one of his social media handles to announce the arrival of his baby girl.

While the #ENDSARS protest was ongoing, the wife, Dr Mrs. Chioma Orie successfully put to bed.

For the jolly good fellow, Orie, it was the best news ever, as he couldn’t hide the feelings, after the birth of their first fruit, a son.

Maybe if he hadn’t scored much points during his days in the State Assembly, he may have scored on bed considering that sometime ago, he did child dedication of the first son.

ARE LAWMAKERS DIVIDED OVER SPEAKER’S BIRTHDAY?

Speaker of the 9th House, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, on Tuesday celebrated his birthday anniversary.

It was a moment of funfair for the number three citizen of Imo State, as family, friends and associates converged to celebrate his born day.

However, Assembly Vibes keenly observed that the birthday may not have gone down well, following the absence of some of the Members.

As the Leader of the House, it was expected that all the Legislators would be present to mark the anniversary with their helmsman.

Rather, the reverse was the case.

Another pointer that may have suggested an internal wrangling was the discrepancy in advertorial placements.

Outside the turn out of Members at the event, less than six placed a congratulatory message for him.

An occasion supposed to be all inclusive, during the past regimes.

“I CAN SACRIFICE MY SEAT FOR WELFARE OF IMO YOUTHS” – Michael Crown

Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku has reassured his willingness to sacrifice his seat in the course of defending the welfare of Imo Youths.

Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, also known as ‘Michael Crown’ represents Ihitte/Uboma LGA, and the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Youth and Social Development.

Reacting to the youth clamour on Police reform, he said as a Lawmaker, he doesn’t mind sacrificing his position for the betterment of his fellow youths.

According to him “I am not silent about it, I am a youth and I am with my fellow youths. I am an Honorable Member in Imo State House of Assembly. They (powers that be) don’t even want to allow us to breath, and I am asking if it is a crime to be a youth. I condemn this in totality”.

He added, “If this protest can cost my seat, I don’t mind sacrificing it for betterment of my fellow youth”.

Similarly, Crown in his online page highlighted of his visit to the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, where he advocated for the Government to hearken to the yearning of the Youth.

For his Constituents, he assured them that once the rains are over, according to the Governor, road constructions would commence at the affected areas.