Confusion In Imo Secretariats Workers, Police, Govt Appointees Clash

By Okey Alozie

Imo State secretariat turned a theatre of warfare and confusion following the clash that took place between workers, police and Government appointees on Monday 21st of December 2020.

The workers were said to have dared the governor’s order and forced themselves inside the secretariat.

The policemen according to our source asked them out and locked the gate permanently as directed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State.

We also gathered that the commissioners and special adviser who have offices at the State secretariat were locked outside for hours before they were allowed to come in and collect their belongings and go out.

Those locked out include commissioner for science and technology, Hon Ikechukwu Sunday Umeh, his counterpart; commissioner for welfare and sanitation, Hon Dr Elias commissioner for Entrepreneur and skill acquisition, Hon Nerbert Atulegwu.

Our reporter gathered that the appointees and workers were shocked to see armed police men take over the state secretariat.

The workers already shunned the directives of the organized labour and refused to go on strike.

Governor Hope Uzodinma in the early hours of Monday directed that the entrance gate of the state secretariat and offices should be locked down to conform to the partial lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The confusion led to a clash where policemen had to battle the workers and appointees who came to pick their belongings.