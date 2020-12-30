Madumere, Nlemigbo, Anglican Bishop Hail Onyekanma

..As Mbaitoli Passes Confidence Vote on Ex -Deputy Speaker

A former deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere, acting state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo and the Anglican Bishop of Owerri diocese, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Opara, Ph.D, have commended the immediate past deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Okey Onyekanma, for his effective and selfless representation.

The trio who spoke during Onyekanma’s Constituency briefing, said that the lawmaker is doing well.

This is even as thousands of people from Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state on Tuesday, passed a vote of implicit confidence on

Rt. Hon Okey Onyekanma, who represents the Constituency at the legislature.

Onyekanma’s constituents during a Constituency briefing at his residence in Eziome, Mbieri, in Mbaitoli LGA said that the legislator had done “very well.”

According to them, Onyekanma had in the last one and half years done well on and off the parliament.

While presenting his scorecard, the former deputy speaker said that the occasion was a status update of his stewardship as a legislator.

“After you bestowed on me the mandate to serve as a lawmaker, I pledged to be your diligent and faithful servant, to be accountable and transparent in my work on your behalf and to render an account of my stewardship to you from time to time.

“It is in fulfillment of that promise and my personal commitment to giving practical meaning to good representation that I present to you a compendium of the deliverables that I have accomplished.” Onyekanma said.

Moving the motion for vote of confidence which was unanimously endorsed, Hon. Kenneth Nwangwuma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance who hails from Ogwa ward II, said that Onyekanma had redefined effective and quality representation in the area.

Nwangwuma enthused that the Mbaitoli people were proud of him.

Supporting the motion, Pharm. Canice Nwosu, the DG of Imo PDP Support and Volunteer Groups, who hails from Umunoha/Azara ward, in Mbaitoli LGA said, “by attracting and sponsoring developmental projects in Mbaitoli; by empowering the youths and women through different grants; by providing post lockdown relief package for petty traders across Mbaitoli and by sponsoring bills and moving motions that impact directly on the people, Onyekanma has made Mbaitoli people proud.

“It is with overwhelming pleasure, therefore, that I second this motion for vote of confidence on the performing legislator.”

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the former deputy governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere, Anglican bishop of Owerri diocese, His Grace, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Opara JP Ph.D, State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, former member representing Mbaitoli state constituency at IMHA, Hon. Eugene Onyeji, the Mayor of Obazu, Chief. Dr. Onyewuchi Asinobi, former Commissioner for Youths & Sports, Engr. Okechukwu Eronini, former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mrs Carol Amadi, PDP state women leader, Chief Mrs. Maria Mbakwe, PDP chairman – Mbaitoli, Chief Agu Ozims and a host of other leaders