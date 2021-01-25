Okigwe Zone Senate: Court Disappoints Araraume Again



A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital and presided by Justice Ringim, has struck out a case instituted by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, seeking to be declared the authentic candidate of the APC senatorial primaries conducted by the INEC.

Senator Araraume later withdrew the case but his attempt to reenlist the same case met the disapproval of Justice Ringim who saw no merit in the case hence he struck it out.

Today’s loss makes it twice under two weeks that his cases relating to the Imo North senatorial bye-election have been struck out, as Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out his suit seeking to be declared the authentic winner of the election proper.

The bye-election conducted to fill the vacuum occasioned by the demise of Senator Ben Uwajumogu, was conducted on December 5, 2020

It would be recalled that a drama occurred when the Appeal Court disqualified Araraume 24 hours to the election same for Frank Ibezim; two APC candidates claiming the single ticket.