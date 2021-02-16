Eze Imo Seat : Ilomuanya Is A Big Asset, Forget Other Liabilities: Orlu Integrity Group Tells Uzodinma

There seems to be no end to the torrents of appeals for Governor Hope Uzodinma to reappoint HRM, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ikechukwu Ilomuanya, CON, as the next Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, otherwise known as “Eze Imo”.

In recent times, public opinion, especially from majority of traditional rulers in the State, has continued to clamour for the return of Eze Ilomuanya to lead the Council. They cited his sterling leadership qualities, vast experience, charisma, goal-getting ability, team spirit, amongst others, as some of the reasons the governor ought to consider and reappoint him as their Chairman.

Lending its support to this populist demand, a sociopolitical organization in Orlu geopolitical zone of the State, the Orlu Integrity Group (ORIG), has equally pleaded with Governor Hope Uzodinma to accede to the wishes of “over 95% of traditional rulers in Imo State and reappoint Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya as Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers”.

Making its position known after a meeting of the Group in Orlu, the organization posited that “confirming Eze Ilomuanya as Chairman of Ndieze in Imo State, will reconcile and unite all traditional rulers in the State”, pointing out that “Eze Ilomuanya is imbued with astounding capacity to lead Ndieze, is very visionary, experienced, and can equally serve as a bridge builder and link with the northern, and western parts of the country, for the interest of the State”.

The Orlu Integrity Group further argued that it will be wise for the governor to have as Chairman of Ndieze in Imo, somebody of Eze Ilomuanya’s caliber and experience, who understands very well, the intrigues and dynamics in governance. “On the contrary, it will be a disservice and another humongous setback for the Governor to appoint another” follow – follow “while abandoning quality and capacity which Eze Ilomuanya epitomizes. The governor needs capable hands on board to assist him lead Imo to glorious heights, and not liabilities”, the Group stated.

ORIG also cited several court judgments which ordered the reinstatement of Eze Ilomuanya, pleading that the governor, as a believer in rule of law, equity, fairness and justice, should give effect to these court judgments. “We can recall happily that our governor championed the clamour for Eze Ilomuanya to be reinstated in obedience to the court judgments when he was our Distinguished Senator. Today, God and providence have made it easy for him to correct former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s perfidy”, it enthused.

Those who endorsed the Orlu Integrity Group’s position are: Prince A. I. Ibe (Orlu LGA), Chief P. C. Assikogu (Orsu LGA), Chief Eddy Obi (Isu LGA), Chief (Elder) Paul Dim (Nwangele LGA), and Mr C. M. Duru (Ohaji /Egbema LGA).

Others are: Chief Anthony Ikem (Ideato North LGA), Chief Canice Odika (Ideato South LGA), Chief Ifeanyi Odogwu (Oru East LGA), Pius Dimkpa (Oru West LGA), Paschal Eke (Oguta LGA), and Declan Obi (Njaba LGA).