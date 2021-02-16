Founder, Ezemmuo Foundation, Chief Chris Akuzuruahu Donates Transformer, Palliatives to Njaba Communities

By Chidinma Amaechi

The founder of Ezemmuo Foundation Chief Chris Akuzuruahu popularly known and addressed as Ezemmuo on Saturday 13th February 2021 donated a 500KVA Transformerto the people of Ugbele Akah and palliatives including Bags of Rice and cow to the indigenes of the 22 autonomous communities in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State,

The epoch making event attracted the who is who in Imo State including Traditional Rulers from the Autonomous Communities in Njaba LGA, the Commissioner for Public utilities, Chief Tony Umezurike, member representing Njaba state constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Mrs Uju Onwudiwe (Igolo Njaba) and other dignitaries who stormed the venue of the event to witness the annual “inye aka” event of Ezemmuo foundation.

The event witnessed the commissioning of a 500KVA transformer from Ezemmuo Foundation by the Commissioner for Public utilities, Chief Tony Umezurike and presentation of the palliatives to the 22 autonomous communities in Njaba LGA.

The founder and Chairman of Ezemmuo foundation told newsmen that he decided to donate a fraction of his wealth to the people during the first month of every year precisely on January 4th but Newsmen learnt that this year’s philanthropic gesture had to be shifted because of the death of his uncle.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe (Igolo Njaba) commended Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo) for his kind gesture, noting that he has been doing this for years now, she said his community have been benefiting from his palliatives.

Commissioner for Public Utilities, Chief Tony Umezuruike also commended Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo) for his kind gesture, adding that his gesture gladdens the heart. He said it will spur the government to respond to the plight of the communities if one man can do this.

Speaking on the impact of the Transformer and bags of Rice being donated by Ezemmuo Foundation, His Royal Highness Eze Peter Chukwunonyelunwa Ukonu, Akpaka 1 of Ugbele Akah said Chief Chris Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo) has always been in the character of helping people, adding that the donor always helped even in hard times. Eze Ukonu, Akpaka 1 of Ugbele Akah said, “people are here to collect palliatives through their traditional rulers and President Generals (PGs), Chief Akuzuruahu have done a lot for the people, the people also got also got a step down transformer, we no longer rationalize light, today he told me to gather traditional rulers, he bought transformer again, we now have two. Chief Akuzuruahu has been so good to us, we are appealing to other autonomous communities to help me appreciate Ezemmuo”

Also speaking His Royal Highness Dr. Ken Uzoho, Acharaji of Acharaji Akah autonomous community said the traditional rulers converged to witness the philanthropic gesture of their son, Chief Chris Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo), noting that the donor, Chief Akuzuruahu gives to the people every year and his love for traditional rulers knows no bounds. He said the donor have touched countless lives positively, adding that his gesture have created an atmosphere of love in the various communities in Njaba Local Government Area. He prayed to God to give Njaba people the grace to get people like Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo), such he said, would make the world a better place.

The Chairman of Njaba Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman of community policing and Traditional institution, His Royal Highness Eze A.N. Onyeka JP, Obi (IV) of Nkume Ancient Kingdom who spoke with newsmen said the donor, Chief Akuzuruahu have been taking care of Indigenes in the various communities in Njaba LGA, adding that the donor have been feeding people. He said because of the kind gesture of Chief Akuzuruahu, the Traditional rulers and their Ugoezes, and President Generals decided to converge to witness the presentation of the palliatives and the transformer to Njaba people.

Eze Onyeka also told newsmen that Chief Akuzuruahu bought a vehicle and donated it to the Nigerian Police, adding that the donor have given bountifully to the less privilegdged in the society.

Eze Barrister Anayochukwu Durueburo in his words described Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo) as a son the Traditional Rulers and Elders are so proud of. Eze Durueburo said, “Chief Akuzuruahu shares his resource with others, one interesting thing about him is that we can’t link him with politics, he is a philanthropist whose name resonates far and wide, he has carved a niche for himself, for some years he has been donating items, cows, rams, last year it included sewing machine and other items, I think we really ought to be thanking God for him”.

Speaking with Newsmen, His Royal Highness Eze Laz Nwaozor (Omasirimba 1 of Obeakpu autonomous community) described the donor Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo) as a worthy ambassador of Njaba, and Imo State at large, he thanked the donor for his kind gesture. He Prayed to God to bless the donor abundantly.

His Royal Highness Eze Barrister Victor Obioma Ijeoma, Isi Udo 1 of Isiozo-Akah said the palliatives including bags of rice was shared according to autonomous communities that all the traditional rulers who represented their various autonomous communities got theirs. He said, “we are praying for Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo), we pray that others will do unto him what he has done to others, God will bless him richly”.

In his words, His Royal Highness Eze Felix Nwakanma, Obieze Dike 1 of Umueze Nkume noted that it is not the first time Chief Akuzuruahu is doing this, he said the palliaties will reach those they are meant to reach, he said the traditional rulers and the people of Njaba appreciate the kind gesture of Chief Akuzuruahu (Ezemmuo).

The Public Relations Officer of Ezemmuo Foundation, Hon. Udonna Ikwugbado said “today we are marking this year’s inye aka ceremony that was shifted because of the death of his uncle Chief Christo Iwuchukwu also known as Onowu of Akuzuruahu dynasty”. The Director of Public Utilities and welfare, Ezemmuo foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Multimedia Communication, Comrade Chimezie Odoemenam said “This event is a twin event, one is the distribution of palliatives to the 22 communities in Njaba LGA and a commissioning of 500 KVA Transformer also donated by him. Chief Akuzuruahu is a humanist, he believes in carrying the burdens of others”.

Other Traditional Rulers present include HRH Eze Ceaser Duruebuso, HRH Malachy iwuala, Obikeze II of Umuokpor Nkume, HRH Eze V,C. Duru (MFR, KSM) Obiukwu of Okponakuma (Rtd. D.C.G Immigration), HRH Eze Dr. I.N Meremikwu, Akor 1 of Amakor, Secretary General Royal Stars, Ndieze Imo State, HRH R.C. Anyanwu, Achazie IV of Ibele, HRH Eze Samson C. Osunwa, Ugo 1 of Ihebinonwere, among others.