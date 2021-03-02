Why Imo SWAN Wants Sports Commissioner Removed ..Accuse Ogu of Total Negligence

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN Imo state Chapter has demanded for the removal of the State Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu.

Imo SWAN made their intentions known to the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma through a Communiqué signed by the chapter’s Chairman and Secretary, Everest Ezihe and Tunde Liadi respectively after accusing him of total negligence to grassroots sports and development of sports in the state generally

Parts of the communiqué read thus;

“As critical stakeholders in the business of sports development and transformation, we members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Imo State Chapter is constrained to bring to the notice of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the misdemeanor and anomalies bedeviling generally grassroots sports growth in the state under the watchful eye of the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dan Chike Ogu despite all efforts of your Shared Prosperity and 3 R mantra administration.

“It is sad to note that the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu is on a clandestine mission to ensure that sports in the state die under his watch following his nefarious activities which have necessitated our clamour for his immediate sack or redeployed and an experienced sports administrator with a passion for sports development and transformation named in his place.

“In the world today no government can undermine the importance of sports in her developmental and transformational agenda.

“Thus, sports apart from its recreational role is also an integral part of government apparatus for social and youth development but against this backdrop, Hon Ogu has completely failed in that direction necessitating Imo SWAN to call for his immediate resignation, removal or redeployment based on the following reasons;

“His refusal to meet with all sports Associations and coaches of various sports in the state with their athletes since he resumed office as the Commissioner.

“Absolute disregard to critical stakeholders, non-tolerance of good advice (s), and suggestions geared towards sports development and transformation in the state.

“Getting involved in activities that will give room for obvious distractions in the sports sector in the state. Aiding and abetting factionalism within the state sports circle.

“Not knowing what to do to inspire the sportsmen and women for optimal performance, due to lack of experience and passion.

“Neglecting other sectors of sports in Imo state and instead focusing all his overbearing attention on Heartland Football Club for an obvious pecuniary interest. These have made other sporting activities in the state to be moribund.

“Leaving room for confusion and uncertainties regarding Imo State’s outing at the National Sports Festival, with little or no activities in terms of preparation, effectively setting up the state for failure in Benin.

“Underhand practices and undue interference in the running of Heartland Football Club, usurping the jobs of the GM, protocol, and even media officer. This is unhealthy for the development of the club and puts the club perpetually at risk of sanctions from LMC. He is the Sports Commissioner not Heartland Commissioner.

“Persistent refusal to interface with and outright neglect/near insult of stakeholders and association in Sports in Imo while ignorantly wearing the toga of being the expert in all.

“Gross incompetence as several sectors in Imo sports are in a state of comatose since his assumption of office and no meaningful efforts to resuscitate them, for instance, Grasshoppers, Heartland Flickers, Heartland Queens, Basketball team, track and field sporting events, kick sports, indoor games, etc have all gone under the radar because of his lackadaisical attitude.