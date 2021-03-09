Aftermath of Oriental Derby: Heartland Will Return to Winning Ways – Coach Onyegbule

Following last Sundays 2-2 stalemate result recorded by Heartland FC against their Oriental brothers Assistant Coach, Ezekiel Onyegbule has assured that the team will soon return to winning ways.

Speaking to sports journalists immediately after the match day 14 encounter decided at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Coach Onyegbule who spoke on behalf of Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu said the technical crew is working hard to ensure that Naze Millionaires starts winning games again.

Two goals in the 6th and 16th minute of the game by Godwin Obaje did put Abia Warriors in the lead before Paschal Eze who was captain of the day after Ikechukwu Ezenwa was withdrawn for illness pulled one back with the last touch of the ball before the end of first half from Uche Oguchi’s conner.

Samuel Nnoshiri at the 64th minute made sure their opponents didn’t run away with victory when he restored parity from the penalty sport after Shadrach Oghali was fouled in the opponents penalty area registering his 4th goal of the season to join Emmanuel Adachi as the club’s joint top scorer.

Onyegbula who appreciated the players for their fight back spirit assured that the team will continue to work hard for better results.

“We give kudos to the players for coming back in the game and even attempting hard to win the match.

“We are working hard to return to winning ways. Oriental derbies we know is always a hard game. We have beaten Enyimba, drawn with Ifeanyi Ubah and now with Abia Warriors and they are our brothers.

“The team is also working seriously hard to ensure that all departments are okey. You know fitness comes daily from training.

“As you would have noticed we started well in the opening minutes before they got their first goal due to some mistakes but we also came back strong in the second half to get our goals and even nearly won the game.

Heartland will in their next Sunday at Ilorine be guest to Kwara United who currently topping the NPFL log in one of the match day 15 encounters