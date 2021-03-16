Raise Children To Respect Womanhood – Ondo First Lady, Betty ..Holds Memorial Service For Late Mum



By Tochi Onyeubi

Ondo state First lady, Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, has charged women all over the world to raise children to respect womanhood.

She gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen, during the memorial service of her late mother, Late Nneoma Dora Anyanwu, at the family compound, Umuegeolu, Umuikea Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA of Imo state.

Stating that times have changed and women are becoming seen and heard, she implored that women should be allowed breathing spaces in decision making in the home, especially on how to raise the children.

The first lady maintained that modernity has nothing to do with raising a proper child, but more on partnership on the part of the parents, adding that when marriage is viewed through the partnership lens, it is bound to excel.

Speaking about her late mother who was buried on February 13, 2020 at the age of 83years, whose memorial service coincided with the mothers day celebration, Mrs Betty said she feels empty without her but is more grateful for the life she lived.

The event had earlier started with an outing and Thanksgiving service at Christ the King Anglican Church in Emeabiam.

In his sermon, the priest, Ven. Iheanyinchukwu Onyekechaa, who preached on the theme, “Take This Child and Nurse Him For Me”, in the book of Exodus 2:1-10, urged mothers to ensure the spiritual growth of children first.

He added that some mothers have failed in their responsibility to bequeath values to their children.

High point of the event was the presentation of award of Ezi Ogo,(Good in-law) to the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu for his show of magnanimity and warm disposition towards the women of Anglican Church in Emeabiam.

Receiving the award on behalf of her husband while thanking them, Her Excellency, Betty Akeredolu quipped that, he is deserving of the award due to his long standing relationship with the people of Emeabiam.