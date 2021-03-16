NLO: Imo Side, Campos FC Making Waves in Calabar Zone

One of the Clubs representing Imo State at the on going Nation Wide League, Campos FC is currently the rave of the moment with their exciting performance.

Trumpeta sports desk can authoritatively report that the Owerri based side sitting on top of the log in Calabar zone after 4 games winning 2 and drawing 2.

Speaking from Calabar via phone, the Club President, Mr Osuji Patrick Ikechukwu “Campos” said his team is determined to work hard for a position into the play off which will determine teams to be promoted to the Nigerian National League NNL, the nations second league tier.

He said his team who was billed to play SKE FC yesterday by 4pm in their 5th match of the zone may not be as buoyant as other teams but that they are relying on their ability,hard work and God’s grace for qualification even as he called on well meaning Imolites who appreciate their efforts to support their cause.