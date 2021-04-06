Revealed: Real Reason Why I Invested Into Football – Chief Iwuanyanwu ..Parleys Imo SWAN

Real reasons why Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ventured into football proprietorship in the 80’s – 90’s has been revealed.

The revelation which was made known to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter last Thursday was made by Chief Iwuanyanwu himself at his Glass house at Ugwu Orji, Owerri.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who expressed that his burning love and deaire to develop and empower the youths lured him into buying the club which was formerly known as Spartans FC from the Imo state government and renamed it Iwuanyanwu National FC.

“Apart from owning the club, I also out of the urge to get our youths empowered also established the Champion Newspaper that also gave birth to a Sports Newspaper, “Sporting Champion” among other chains of business that had our youths empowered and developed.

“I derive joy in creating youths who are successful and we really did that with Iwuanyanwu National FC when we conquered the nations football and Africa.

“Ahaejigamba”, as he is fondly called maintained that sports is instrumental to the development of our society noting that apart from when the nations football team is on an international duty that Nigeria is hardly united than that period urging that more effort be put into sports development and empowering the youths whom he said are the leaders of tomorrow.