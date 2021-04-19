Ex -Int’l, Ekwueme Threatens Legal Actions Against Character Assassins

Former Super Eagles winger, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has frowned seriously at some faceless individuals attempting to assassinate/damage his reputable image which he laboured to build.

Reacting to some cooked up stories alleging his involvement in shoddy deals with some local players, the former Technical Director/Marketing Officer of Heartland FC described the write up as the hand work of his detractors whom he said are obviously envying his achievements even after retiring from active play.

While urging his fans and the general public to disregard such reports which he observed was merely concocted and poorly written with wrong English, the present Chairman of Apex Crane FC of Agbo, Delta state however threatened to use legal actions against such persons for trying to tarnish his image and brand.

Ekwueme who is the West African representative of TICO/SELECT sports wears further said he can not be deterred by the the unholy activities of some miscreants to stop his benevolent act of using his pet club help young talents to achieve their dream.

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t have bothered reacting to such malicious report but for the sake of my brand name and in other not to allow my unsuspecting fans deceived, i deemed it necessary to correct some wrong impressions.

“I have spent millions of naira (my personal fund) in trying to develop and expose talented players.

” But as we all know, not everyone that wants to play football is usually successful and during our days we were very patient with the process even when the environment wasn’t as conducive as it now with people like us helping out.

“Its rather unfortunate that most of the young players think that once you buy a pair of boot that you will become a professional player.

” I think they need that orientation that in life nothing good comes easy without hard work and perseverance.